Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,425 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,892 shares during the period. Walmart makes up 1.4% of Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $13,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in shares of Walmart by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 19,228 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hook Mill Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,687,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth $69,354,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Walmart in the second quarter valued at $703,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 5.7% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 31,931 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the period. 33.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $708,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 269,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,597,278. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $708,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 269,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,597,278. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total transaction of $154,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,687,194.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,990,310 shares of company stock valued at $466,515,037. Insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $176.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, November 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.44.

NYSE:WMT opened at $154.02 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $414.66 billion, a PE ratio of 25.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.48. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.09 and a 1-year high of $169.94.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. The business had revenue of $160.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.65 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

