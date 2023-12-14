Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 693 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 55.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 155,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,450,000 after purchasing an additional 13,911 shares during the period. Dunhill Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $400,000. Vestor Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 36,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,284,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $227,715,000 after acquiring an additional 78,204 shares during the period. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $104.11 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $94.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.27. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $87.32 and a 1-year high of $108.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

