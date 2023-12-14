Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Has $248,000 Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 82.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,211 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 5,600 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the first quarter worth $26,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter worth about $37,000. 77.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Stock Up 1.6 %

Union Pacific stock opened at $236.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $215.82 and its 200-day moving average is $213.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.21 billion, a PE ratio of 22.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.10. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.69 and a fifty-two week high of $240.48.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 49.14% and a net margin of 26.37%. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.90%.

Insider Activity at Union Pacific

In related news, CEO Vincenzo J. Vena acquired 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $222.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,106 shares in the company, valued at $1,133,532. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total value of $258,927.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,501,850.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincenzo J. Vena purchased 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $222.00 per share, with a total value of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 5,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,133,532. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $223.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $233.00 to $232.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $254.00 to $236.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.96.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on UNP

About Union Pacific

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.