Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Buys 898 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,598 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 559.2% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,919,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. 25 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 179.3% during the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Price Performance

PFE stock opened at $26.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.53 and its 200-day moving average is $34.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.76 and a 1 year high of $54.93.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.15. Pfizer had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The company had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.77 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.15%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of Pfizer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.47.

Check Out Our Latest Report on PFE

Pfizer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.