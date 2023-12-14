Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 151,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,976 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 2.3% of Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $22,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 46,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Marianne Lake sold 32,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $5,158,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,113,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $161.05 on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $123.11 and a 1-year high of $162.03. The company has a market cap of $465.60 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $148.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.60.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $40.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 22.79% and a return on equity of 17.97%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JPM. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $167.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $233.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.80.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

