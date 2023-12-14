StockNews.com Upgrades Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) to “Hold”

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

EBS has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Emergent BioSolutions in a report on Monday, November 20th. Benchmark cut shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th.

NYSE:EBS opened at $2.29 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.86. Emergent BioSolutions has a 52 week low of $1.81 and a 52 week high of $16.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $118.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,246,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,236,000 after acquiring an additional 11,573 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions during the 3rd quarter worth $76,000. Wolverine Trading LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 231.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 23,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 16,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 121.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 96,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 52,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response solutions that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs) in the United States. Its products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; public health crises; and acute, emergency, and community care.

