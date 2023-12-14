StockNews.com Lowers TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

Separately, Stephens started coverage on TowneBank in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. They set an equal weight rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.75.

TowneBank Stock Performance

Shares of TOWN stock opened at $30.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88. TowneBank has a fifty-two week low of $21.22 and a fifty-two week high of $31.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 0.93.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $242.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.91 million. TowneBank had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 18.90%. Analysts expect that TowneBank will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

TowneBank Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. TowneBank’s payout ratio is 43.10%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TowneBank

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in TowneBank by 1.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,015 shares of the bank’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in TowneBank by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,822 shares of the bank’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in TowneBank by 4.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,254 shares of the bank’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of TowneBank by 7.6% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,799 shares of the bank’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of TowneBank by 1.1% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 39,818 shares of the bank’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. 54.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TowneBank

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, commercial enterprises, and professionals. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

