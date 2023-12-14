StockNews.com Lowers STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) to Buy

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

STM has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised STMicroelectronics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Susquehanna lowered their price target on STMicroelectronics from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (down previously from $50.00) on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.50.

Get STMicroelectronics alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics Stock Performance

Shares of STM opened at $48.79 on Tuesday. STMicroelectronics has a fifty-two week low of $34.59 and a fifty-two week high of $55.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.68 and its 200-day moving average is $46.14.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 25.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that STMicroelectronics will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On STMicroelectronics

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 1,773.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,267,061 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $19,857,000 after buying an additional 4,985,946 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 448.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,214,361 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $118,169,000 after buying an additional 1,810,709 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 92.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,830,732 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $97,926,000 after buying an additional 879,856 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics during the first quarter worth approximately $46,169,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 110.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,571,099 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $84,009,000 after buying an additional 825,857 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.62% of the company’s stock.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.