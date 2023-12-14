StockNews.com Lowers Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) to Hold

Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.
ODC stock opened at $69.10 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $502.98 million, a PE ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 0.62. Oil-Dri Co. of America has a 1 year low of $31.76 and a 1 year high of $69.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.32.
Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 12th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $107.39 million during the quarter. Oil-Dri Co. of America had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 7.15%.
Oil-Dri Corporation of America, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets sorbent products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale Products Group, and Business to Business Products Group. The company provides agricultural and horticultural products, including mineral-based absorbent products that serve as carriers for biological and chemical active ingredients, drying agents, and growing media under the Agsorb, Verge, and Flo-Fre brand names.
