StockNews.com Lowers Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) to Hold

Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

ODC stock opened at $69.10 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $502.98 million, a PE ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 0.62. Oil-Dri Co. of America has a 1 year low of $31.76 and a 1 year high of $69.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.32.

Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 12th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $107.39 million during the quarter. Oil-Dri Co. of America had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 7.15%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oil-Dri Co. of America

About Oil-Dri Co. of America

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ODC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 14.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 90,142 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after purchasing an additional 11,387 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 312,573 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,956,000 after purchasing an additional 10,918 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 1.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 388,803 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,139,000 after buying an additional 6,919 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 4.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 374,454 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,729,000 after buying an additional 16,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 1.8% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 480,437 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,765,000 after buying an additional 8,376 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.47% of the company’s stock.

Oil-Dri Corporation of America, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets sorbent products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale Products Group, and Business to Business Products Group. The company provides agricultural and horticultural products, including mineral-based absorbent products that serve as carriers for biological and chemical active ingredients, drying agents, and growing media under the Agsorb, Verge, and Flo-Fre brand names.

