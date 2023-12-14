StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

ZW Data Action Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CNET opened at $0.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.10. ZW Data Action Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.69 and a 12 month high of $3.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The business services provider reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter. ZW Data Action Technologies had a negative net margin of 28.87% and a negative return on equity of 81.34%. The company had revenue of $9.18 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ZW Data Action Technologies

About ZW Data Action Technologies

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ZW Data Action Technologies stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. ( NASDAQ:CNET Free Report ) by 771.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,097 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.41% of ZW Data Action Technologies worth $49,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides omni-channel advertising, precision marketing, and data analysis management systems in the People's Republic of China. It offers Internet advertising, precision marketing, and related data services to small and medium enterprises through its Internet portals, including 28.com and liansuo.com that provide advertisers with tools to build sales channels in the form of franchisees, sales agents, distributors, and/or resellers.

