StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Price Performance

CORR opened at $0.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.85. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust has a 12-month low of $0.12 and a 12-month high of $2.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 million, a P/E ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.23.

Get CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 94.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,577 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 21,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 80,730.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,267,943 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000,000 after acquiring an additional 16,247,817 shares during the last quarter. 8.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Company Profile

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates or leases regulated natural gas transmission and distribution lines and crude oil gathering, storage and transmission pipelines and associated rights-of-way.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.