StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Banc of California (NYSE:BANC)

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BANC. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Banc of California in a report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Banc of California from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $13.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.20.

Banc of California stock opened at $13.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.08 and a 200 day moving average of $12.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $753.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.20. Banc of California has a 12-month low of $9.72 and a 12-month high of $18.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. Banc of California had a net margin of 20.18% and a return on equity of 8.65%. The company had revenue of $120.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Banc of California will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Banc of California news, Director James Andrew Barker bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.32 per share, for a total transaction of $123,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 149,680 shares in the company, valued at $1,844,057.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director James Andrew Barker acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.32 per share, for a total transaction of $123,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 149,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,844,057.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard J. Lashley sold 200,000 shares of Banc of California stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.67, for a total value of $2,534,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,463,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,208,021.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.37% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 34.6% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,148 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 158.3% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Banc of California in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Banc of California by 63.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,663 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423 shares during the period. Finally, Black Maple Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Banc of California in the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

