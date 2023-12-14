StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG)

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Airgain Price Performance

AIRG stock opened at $3.38 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.17. The company has a market capitalization of $35.30 million, a P/E ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 0.82. Airgain has a 12 month low of $1.63 and a 12 month high of $8.50.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). The business had revenue of $13.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.03 million. Airgain had a negative net margin of 15.43% and a negative return on equity of 17.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Airgain will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Airgain

About Airgain

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AIRG. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Airgain by 28,550.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 6,281 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Airgain by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Airgain by 256.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,066 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 4,366 shares during the period. Retirement Solution Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Airgain in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airgain in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. 53.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Airgain, Inc provides wireless connectivity solutions that creates and delivers embedded components, external antennas, and integrated systems worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; SmartMax embedded antennas; and MaxBeam carrier class antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and machine-to-machine antennas under the Antenna Plus brand.

