StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG)

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.
AIRG stock opened at $3.38 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.17. The company has a market capitalization of $35.30 million, a P/E ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 0.82. Airgain has a 12 month low of $1.63 and a 12 month high of $8.50.
Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). The business had revenue of $13.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.03 million. Airgain had a negative net margin of 15.43% and a negative return on equity of 17.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Airgain will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.
Airgain, Inc provides wireless connectivity solutions that creates and delivers embedded components, external antennas, and integrated systems worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; SmartMax embedded antennas; and MaxBeam carrier class antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and machine-to-machine antennas under the Antenna Plus brand.
