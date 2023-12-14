StockNews.com Downgrades Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) to Hold

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.
Shares of PHG opened at $20.97 on Tuesday. Koninklijke Philips has a 12-month low of $12.96 and a 12-month high of $23.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.82 and its 200 day moving average is $20.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $19.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.73 and a beta of 0.89.
Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.18. Koninklijke Philips had a negative net margin of 3.28% and a positive return on equity of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Koninklijke Philips will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, the Greater China, and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. The company provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, X-ray systems, and computed tomography (CT) systems and software comprising detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; integrated interventional systems, and interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices to treat coronary artery and peripheral vascular disease; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.
