StockNews.com Downgrades Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) to Hold

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Koninklijke Philips Price Performance

Shares of PHG opened at $20.97 on Tuesday. Koninklijke Philips has a 12-month low of $12.96 and a 12-month high of $23.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.82 and its 200 day moving average is $20.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $19.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.73 and a beta of 0.89.

Get Koninklijke Philips alerts:

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.18. Koninklijke Philips had a negative net margin of 3.28% and a positive return on equity of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Koninklijke Philips will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 166.7% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 28.7% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 31.6% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,268 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 113.3% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,242 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.64% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, the Greater China, and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. The company provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, X-ray systems, and computed tomography (CT) systems and software comprising detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; integrated interventional systems, and interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices to treat coronary artery and peripheral vascular disease; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.