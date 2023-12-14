StockNews.com Downgrades Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) to Hold

Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

NYSEAMERICAN SIM opened at $30.18 on Tuesday. Grupo Simec has a 12 month low of $28.00 and a 12 month high of $38.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.86.

Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter. Grupo Simec had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 10.40%. The firm had revenue of $554.20 million for the quarter.

Grupo Simec, SAB. de C.V. manufactures, processes, and distributes special bar quality (SBQ) steel and steel alloys products in Mexico, the United States, Brazil, Canada, Latin America, and internationally. The company produces I-beams, channels, structural and commercial angles, hot rolled bars, flat bars, rebars, cold-finished bars, electro-welded wire mesh and mesh panels, and wire rods, as well as semi-finished tube rounds and other semi-finished trade products.

