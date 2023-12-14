StockNews.com Downgrades Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) to Hold

Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.
Grupo Simec Stock Performance
NYSEAMERICAN SIM opened at $30.18 on Tuesday. Grupo Simec has a 12 month low of $28.00 and a 12 month high of $38.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.86.
Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter. Grupo Simec had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 10.40%. The firm had revenue of $554.20 million for the quarter.
Grupo Simec Company Profile
Grupo Simec, SAB. de C.V. manufactures, processes, and distributes special bar quality (SBQ) steel and steel alloys products in Mexico, the United States, Brazil, Canada, Latin America, and internationally. The company produces I-beams, channels, structural and commercial angles, hot rolled bars, flat bars, rebars, cold-finished bars, electro-welded wire mesh and mesh panels, and wire rods, as well as semi-finished tube rounds and other semi-finished trade products.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Grupo Simec
- How to Invest in Electric Cars
- What is the dividend capture strategy? How to use it
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- How to choose a winning dividend investing strategy
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- How to pick the best dividend stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Simec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Simec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.