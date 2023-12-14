StockNews.com Downgrades Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) to Sell

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $144.00 to $147.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Chesapeake Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.00.

Shares of CHK stock opened at $74.95 on Tuesday. Chesapeake Energy has a fifty-two week low of $69.68 and a fifty-two week high of $101.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.66.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.52. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 49.82%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chesapeake Energy will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 2,711.6% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 77,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,484,000 after purchasing an additional 74,731 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $2,197,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 5,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 5,980.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balboa Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $261,000. 97.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

