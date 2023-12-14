StockNews.com Downgrades Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC) to Sell

Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Ambac Financial Group Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:AMBC opened at $16.29 on Tuesday. Ambac Financial Group has a one year low of $11.26 and a one year high of $17.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.45 and a 200-day moving average of $13.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $736.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.24.

Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $2.10. The firm had revenue of $74.00 million during the quarter. Ambac Financial Group had a net margin of 47.26% and a return on equity of 20.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ambac Financial Group will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Ambac Financial Group by 2.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,833,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,789,000 after buying an additional 170,380 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ambac Financial Group by 3.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,159,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,655,000 after buying an additional 177,767 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Ambac Financial Group by 28.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,171,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,919,000 after buying an additional 480,450 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Ambac Financial Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,020,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,363,000 after buying an additional 26,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Ambac Financial Group by 5.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,754,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,165,000 after buying an additional 87,376 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

Ambac Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial services holding company. It operates three businesses: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Insurance Distribution, and Legacy Financial Guarantee (LFG) Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance business provides specialty property and casualty program insurance with a focus commercial and personal liability risks.

