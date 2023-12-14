StockNews.com Downgrades Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC) to Sell

Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.
Ambac Financial Group Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of NYSE:AMBC opened at $16.29 on Tuesday. Ambac Financial Group has a one year low of $11.26 and a one year high of $17.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.45 and a 200-day moving average of $13.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $736.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.24.
Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $2.10. The firm had revenue of $74.00 million during the quarter. Ambac Financial Group had a net margin of 47.26% and a return on equity of 20.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ambac Financial Group will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Ambac Financial Group Company Profile
Ambac Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial services holding company. It operates three businesses: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Insurance Distribution, and Legacy Financial Guarantee (LFG) Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance business provides specialty property and casualty program insurance with a focus commercial and personal liability risks.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Ambac Financial Group
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- What is the dividend capture strategy? How to use it
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- How to choose a winning dividend investing strategy
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- How to pick the best dividend stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Ambac Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambac Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.