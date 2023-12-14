StockNews.com Begins Coverage on U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock.
U.S. Global Investors Stock Performance
Shares of GROW stock opened at $2.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.17 million, a P/E ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.92. U.S. Global Investors has a 52 week low of $2.41 and a 52 week high of $3.30.
U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The asset manager reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. U.S. Global Investors had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 6.00%. The company had revenue of $3.31 million for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On U.S. Global Investors
U.S. Global Investors Company Profile
U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm, an investment adviser to an investment company which provides portfolio management for investment companies. The firm manages and launches equity/balanced funds, fixed income funds and other funds.
Featured Articles
