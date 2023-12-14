StockNews.com Begins Coverage on U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Shares of GROW stock opened at $2.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.17 million, a P/E ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.92. U.S. Global Investors has a 52 week low of $2.41 and a 52 week high of $3.30.

U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The asset manager reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. U.S. Global Investors had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 6.00%. The company had revenue of $3.31 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GROW. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in U.S. Global Investors during the second quarter worth $32,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 208,833.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,536 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 12,530 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Global Investors during the second quarter worth approximately $96,000. EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in U.S. Global Investors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Global Investors by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 37,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 5,350 shares during the period. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm, an investment adviser to an investment company which provides portfolio management for investment companies. The firm manages and launches equity/balanced funds, fixed income funds and other funds.

