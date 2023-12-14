StockNews.com Begins Coverage on SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
LEDS opened at $1.57 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 1.15. SemiLEDs has a 1 year low of $1.01 and a 1 year high of $3.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.90.
SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 10th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.45 million for the quarter. SemiLEDs had a negative net margin of 44.99% and a negative return on equity of 120.08%.
SemiLEDs Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode (LED) chips, LED components, and LED modules and systems in the United States, Taiwan, the Netherlands, Germany, Japan, China, and internationally. The company also sells enhanced vertical, LED product series in blue, white, green, and UV; LED chips to packagers or distributors; and lighting products primarily to original design manufacturers of lighting products and the end-users of lighting devices, as well as packs and sells its LED chips.
