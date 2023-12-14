StockNews.com Begins Coverage on SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

SemiLEDs Price Performance

LEDS opened at $1.57 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 1.15. SemiLEDs has a 1 year low of $1.01 and a 1 year high of $3.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.90.

SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 10th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.45 million for the quarter. SemiLEDs had a negative net margin of 44.99% and a negative return on equity of 120.08%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SemiLEDs

SemiLEDs Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in SemiLEDs by 113.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 29,441 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 15,668 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in SemiLEDs during the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in SemiLEDs during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SemiLEDs Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode (LED) chips, LED components, and LED modules and systems in the United States, Taiwan, the Netherlands, Germany, Japan, China, and internationally. The company also sells enhanced vertical, LED product series in blue, white, green, and UV; LED chips to packagers or distributors; and lighting products primarily to original design manufacturers of lighting products and the end-users of lighting devices, as well as packs and sells its LED chips.

