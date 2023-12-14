Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 77,984 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 88% compared to the typical volume of 41,561 call options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on LYFT. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Lyft in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Lyft from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Lyft from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Moffett Nathanson cut Lyft from a “market perform” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Lyft from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.02.

Get Lyft alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Lyft

Lyft Stock Up 5.0 %

LYFT stock opened at $14.67 on Thursday. Lyft has a fifty-two week low of $7.85 and a fifty-two week high of $18.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 1.86.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.16. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 170.63% and a negative net margin of 20.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Lyft will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lyft news, President Kristin Sverchek sold 5,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $70,862.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 650,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,136,975. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 14,952 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.29, for a total value of $168,808.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,422,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,065,128.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Kristin Sverchek sold 5,669 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $70,862.50. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 650,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,136,975. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 79,805 shares of company stock worth $942,471. 3.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lyft

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYFT. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lyft during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 129.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,550 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 77.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,588 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,777 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares during the period. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in Lyft during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

Lyft Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.