Stifel Nicolaus Increases Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) Price Target to C$13.00

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from C$12.25 to C$13.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the mining company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 29.87% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on DPM. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Dundee Precious Metals from C$10.50 to C$12.50 in a report on Thursday, November 30th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Dundee Precious Metals from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th.

Dundee Precious Metals Stock Performance

Dundee Precious Metals stock opened at C$10.01 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$9.23 and its 200 day moving average price is C$9.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 8.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 6.61 and a current ratio of 7.27. Dundee Precious Metals has a one year low of C$6.14 and a one year high of C$10.78.

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The mining company reported C$0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$181.12 million for the quarter. Dundee Precious Metals had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 27.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dundee Precious Metals will post 1.1337209 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Zebra Karirondua Kasete sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.70, for a total value of C$145,500.00. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Dundee Precious Metals

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties; and exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. It owns and operates a gold, copper, and silver mine located east of Sofia, Bulgaria; a gold mine located in south eastern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and a custom smelter located in Tsumeb, Namibia.

