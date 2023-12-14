Stifel Nicolaus Begins Coverage on Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO)

Investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target points to a potential upside of 3.63% from the stock’s current price.

BLCO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.55.

Shares of NYSE BLCO opened at $15.44 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.82. Bausch + Lomb has a 52-week low of $14.37 and a 52-week high of $21.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.17, a P/E/G ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 0.20.

Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. Bausch + Lomb had a negative net margin of 5.22% and a positive return on equity of 3.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $990.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. Bausch + Lomb’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bausch + Lomb will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eminence Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Bausch + Lomb by 11.7% during the third quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 5,994,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,612,000 after acquiring an additional 626,431 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Bausch + Lomb by 39.1% during the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,351,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,913,000 after acquiring an additional 380,000 shares during the period. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bausch + Lomb by 11.5% during the third quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 3,220,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,580,000 after acquiring an additional 333,000 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bausch + Lomb during the third quarter valued at approximately $466,000. Finally, First Dallas Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bausch + Lomb during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,036,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.45% of the company’s stock.

Bausch + Lomb Corporation operates as an eye health company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Vision Care, Ophthalmic Pharmaceuticals, and Surgical. The Vision Care segment provides contact lens that covers the spectrum of wearing modalities, including daily disposable and frequently replaced contact lenses; and contact lens care products for therapeutic use, over-the-counter eye drops, eye vitamins, and mineral supplements that address various conditions comprising eye allergies, conjunctivitis, dry eye, and redness relief.

