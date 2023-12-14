Stephen E. Kuczynski Sells 5,000 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Stock

The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total value of $356,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,284 shares in the company, valued at $7,570,609.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Southern Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of NYSE:SO opened at $73.10 on Thursday. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $58.85 and a 1-year high of $75.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.55.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.38 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 11.60%. Equities analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. Southern’s payout ratio is 101.08%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Southern from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com raised Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Scotiabank downgraded Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Southern in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Southern from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Southern

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential PLC grew its holdings in Southern by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 19,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,409,000 after buying an additional 3,689 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Southern by 33.5% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 63.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Southern by 0.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 49,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Southern by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 907,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,776,000 after buying an additional 239,325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

