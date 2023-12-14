Stelco (TSE:STLC) Upgraded to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Stelco (TSE:STLC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a C$52.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$45.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.75% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on STLC. Cormark upped their price objective on Stelco from C$50.00 to C$53.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Stelco from C$43.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Stelco from C$42.50 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Stelco from C$43.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, CSFB lowered Stelco from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$50.55 to C$42.00 in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stelco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$47.61.

Get Stelco alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Stelco

Stelco Trading Up 3.7 %

About Stelco

TSE:STLC opened at C$47.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.67, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 2.40. Stelco has a one year low of C$32.93 and a one year high of C$60.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$39.79 and a 200-day moving average price of C$40.77.

(Get Free Report)

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stelco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stelco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.