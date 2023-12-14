ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Purchases Shares of 6,668 Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,641,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth about $2,580,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 65,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,634,000 after buying an additional 9,695 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth about $405,000. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 49,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,075,000 after buying an additional 2,076 shares during the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Caterpillar Price Performance

Shares of CAT opened at $267.98 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $251.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $257.72. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $204.04 and a fifty-two week high of $293.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.75 by $0.77. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 56.29%. The firm had revenue of $16.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, October 23rd were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 20th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 29.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on CAT. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $323.00 to $297.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $315.00 to $274.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Monday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $267.11.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

