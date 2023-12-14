ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Makes New Investment in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,417 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,528,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IBM. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

IBM has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, International Business Machines has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.00.

IBM stock opened at $163.66 on Thursday. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $120.55 and a fifty-two week high of $166.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $149.33 and a 200-day moving average of $143.16. The company has a market capitalization of $149.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.91.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. International Business Machines had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 38.51%. The firm had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a $1.66 dividend. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.06%.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

