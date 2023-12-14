ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Makes New $22.20 Million Investment in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 50,386 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $22,195,000. Netflix comprises 1.2% of ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 637 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Netflix by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,002 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $6,679,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC grew its position in Netflix by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Netflix by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 197 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC grew its position in Netflix by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 686 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NFLX. Benchmark reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $525.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Netflix from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $449.15.

In other Netflix news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.05, for a total transaction of $189,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,463.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 17,717 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.20, for a total value of $6,736,003.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.05, for a total transaction of $189,025.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,463.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 122,936 shares of company stock valued at $52,392,547. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $479.98 on Thursday. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $273.41 and a 1-year high of $485.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $429.90 and a 200 day moving average of $424.24. The firm has a market cap of $210.08 billion, a PE ratio of 47.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.24. Netflix had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

