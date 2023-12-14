ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Invests $9.57 Million in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 71,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,568,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Retirement Income Solutions Inc bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter worth $204,000. Ergoteles LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 17.8% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter worth $1,150,000. Wsfs Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter worth $562,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 80.4% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 75,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,242,000 after acquiring an additional 33,661 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:ABBV opened at $154.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $272.53 billion, a PE ratio of 42.29, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.48. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.96 and a 52-week high of $168.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.84.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $13.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.72 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 152.70% and a net margin of 11.81%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be paid a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 169.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ABBV shares. TheStreet raised AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Raymond James upped their price target on AbbVie from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on AbbVie from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.24.

AbbVie Profile

Free Report

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

