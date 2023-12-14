ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 38,004 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,579,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Comcast by 852.1% in the second quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 695 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Comcast in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 205.7% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 917 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. 82.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $43.67 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.13. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $33.78 and a 52 week high of $47.46. The stock has a market cap of $175.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.03.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $30.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.69 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 19.97%. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 32.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Comcast from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $50.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.87.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

