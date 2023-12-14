Southern (NYSE:SO) vs. HK Electric Investments and HK Electric Investments (OTCMKTS:HKCVF) Critical Analysis

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) and HK Electric Investments and HK Electric Investments (OTCMKTS:HKCVF – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Southern and HK Electric Investments and HK Electric Investments, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Southern 2 6 4 1 2.31 HK Electric Investments and HK Electric Investments 0 0 1 0 3.00

Southern currently has a consensus price target of $73.00, indicating a potential downside of 0.14%. Given Southern’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Southern is more favorable than HK Electric Investments and HK Electric Investments.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

62.9% of Southern shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Southern shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Southern and HK Electric Investments and HK Electric Investments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Southern 11.60% 10.26% 2.62% HK Electric Investments and HK Electric Investments N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Southern and HK Electric Investments and HK Electric Investments’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Southern $29.28 billion 2.72 $3.54 billion $2.77 26.39 HK Electric Investments and HK Electric Investments N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Southern has higher revenue and earnings than HK Electric Investments and HK Electric Investments.

Summary

Southern beats HK Electric Investments and HK Electric Investments on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations. In addition, it constructs, operates, and maintains 77,591 miles of natural gas pipelines and 14 storage facilities with total capacity of 157 Bcf to provide natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. It serves approximately 8.8 million electric and gas utility customers. Further, the company offers digital wireless communications and fiber optics services. The Southern Company was incorporated in 1945 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About HK Electric Investments and HK Electric Investments

HK Electric Investments and HK Electric Investments Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in Hong Kong Island and Lamma Island. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated 5 coal-fired units, 5 oil-fired gas turbine units, 3 gas-fired combined-cycle units, 1 solar power system, and 1 wind turbine with an installed capacity of 3,402 megawatts. It also operated a transmission and distribution network of 6,853 kilometers; 4,100 substations; and 6,300 transformers, as well as served 586,000 residential, commercial, and industrial customers. HK Electric Investments and HK Electric Investments Limited was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Hong Kong, Hong Kong.

