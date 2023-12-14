Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Southern Copper from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $83.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Southern Copper in a research note on Monday, September 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Southern Copper from $52.50 to $55.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southern Copper presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.94.

Southern Copper stock opened at $77.35 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.34. The company has a market cap of $59.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.74, a P/E/G ratio of 18.73 and a beta of 1.24. Southern Copper has a 52-week low of $59.15 and a 52-week high of $87.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Southern Copper had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 35.91%. Analysts predict that Southern Copper will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCCO. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 36,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after purchasing an additional 4,274 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Southern Copper by 1.2% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 86,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,507,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Southern Copper in the third quarter worth $1,512,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern Copper in the 3rd quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,848,269 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $139,156,000 after acquiring an additional 43,547 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

