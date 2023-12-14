Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) Now Covered by Wolfe Research

Investment analysts at Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Sony Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sony Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on Sony Group in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sony Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.00.

Shares of NYSE SONY opened at $91.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $113.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.90, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $85.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.07. Sony Group has a 52-week low of $74.81 and a 52-week high of $100.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.07). Sony Group had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $18.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.93 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sony Group will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SONY. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Sony Group by 76.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,649,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,165 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Sony Group by 27.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,441,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,598,000 after buying an additional 949,271 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in Sony Group during the first quarter worth about $47,356,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sony Group by 39.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,067,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,952,000 after buying an additional 299,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sony Group by 5.6% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,595,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,808,000 after buying an additional 295,054 shares during the last quarter. 8.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

