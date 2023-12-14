Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO) Shares Gap Up to $6.42

Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.42, but opened at $6.79. Soho House & Co Inc. shares last traded at $6.49, with a volume of 10,058 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SHCO. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Soho House & Co Inc. from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Soho House & Co Inc. from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, HSBC increased their target price on Soho House & Co Inc. from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th.

Soho House & Co Inc. Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.52.

Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $300.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.02 million. Soho House & Co Inc. had a negative return on equity of 1,654.69% and a negative net margin of 6.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Soho House & Co Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Soho House & Co Inc.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SHCO. Pelham Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Soho House & Co Inc. in the third quarter valued at $29,033,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Soho House & Co Inc. in the third quarter valued at $112,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Soho House & Co Inc. in the third quarter valued at $59,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Soho House & Co Inc. in the third quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Soho House & Co Inc. in the third quarter valued at $69,000. 16.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Soho House & Co Inc.

Soho House & Co Inc operates a global membership platform of physical and digital spaces that connects a group of members. These members use the platform to work, socialize, connect, create, and flourish all over the world. The company was formerly known as Membership Collective Group Inc and changed its name to Soho House & Co Inc in March 2023.

Featured Articles

