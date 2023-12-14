Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Position Boosted by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,501 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $16,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 333.3% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Snowflake by 7,500.0% during the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Snowflake by 822.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Snowflake during the second quarter valued at about $840,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its stake in Snowflake by 616.0% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on SNOW. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $201.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Snowflake from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.37.

Insider Transactions at Snowflake

In other news, SVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.97, for a total value of $105,445.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,747 shares in the company, valued at $9,967,600.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.97, for a total value of $105,445.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,967,600.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 13,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $2,148,666.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,658,061. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 194,410 shares of company stock worth $33,235,102. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of SNOW stock opened at $196.56 on Thursday. Snowflake Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.27 and a 12 month high of $197.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $163.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.06.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $734.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.75 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.46% and a negative net margin of 33.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.60) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.71 EPS for the current year.

About Snowflake

(Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

See Also

