Smiths News plc (LON:SNWS) Insider Sells £361,481.76 in Stock

Smiths News plc (LON:SNWS – Get Free Report) insider Jonathan Bunting sold 753,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 48 ($0.60), for a total transaction of £361,481.76 ($453,780.77).

Smiths News Trading Up 2.7 %

LON SNWS opened at GBX 51.40 ($0.65) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £127.32 million, a PE ratio of 514.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.67. Smiths News plc has a 1-year low of GBX 40 ($0.50) and a 1-year high of GBX 59.80 ($0.75). The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 46.26 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 45.79.

Smiths News Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 11th will be given a GBX 2.75 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a yield of 5.62%. This is an increase from Smiths News’s previous dividend of $1.40. Smiths News’s payout ratio is presently 4,000.00%.

Smiths News Company Profile

Smiths News plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesaling of newspapers and magazines in the United Kingdom and internationally. It also supplies inflight entertainment to airlines and travel points; and offers field-based merchandising and marketing, supply chain auditing, and compliance solutions.

