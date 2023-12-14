Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD) Reaches New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $36.00 to $40.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group traded as high as $34.00 and last traded at $33.75, with a volume of 136770 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $32.97.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Truist Financial raised their price target on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.63.

Get Skyward Specialty Insurance Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

Insider Activity at Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, major shareholder Corp Westaim sold 3,600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $109,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,979,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $212,878,989.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 0.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 71,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 90.9% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 390.8% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 12.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 17.0% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares during the period. 41.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Stock Up 0.7 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.86.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.30. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 13.48%. The business had revenue of $239.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.74 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

About Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

(Get Free Report)

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers general liability, excess liability, professional liability, commercial auto, group accident and health, property, surety, and workers' compensation insurance products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyward Specialty Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.