Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD) Now Covered by Jefferies Financial Group

Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.41% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Skyward Specialty Insurance Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.63.

Get Skyward Specialty Insurance Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of SKWD stock opened at $33.78 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.72. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group has a 52 week low of $17.50 and a 52 week high of $34.10. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion and a PE ratio of 15.86.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.30. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 13.48%. The business had revenue of $239.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.74 million. Equities research analysts expect that Skyward Specialty Insurance Group will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

In related news, major shareholder Corp Westaim sold 3,600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $109,800,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,979,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,878,989.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Institutional Trading of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 587,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,079,000 after purchasing an additional 54,945 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 77.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 3,772 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter worth $211,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 1,072.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 344,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,430,000 after acquiring an additional 315,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashford Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter worth $9,707,000. 41.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers general liability, excess liability, professional liability, commercial auto, group accident and health, property, surety, and workers' compensation insurance products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyward Specialty Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.