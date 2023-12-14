Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Skyward Specialty Insurance Group presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.63.

Shares of SKWD stock opened at $33.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.86. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group has a 1-year low of $17.50 and a 1-year high of $34.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.72.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $239.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.74 million. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 13.48%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Skyward Specialty Insurance Group will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Corp Westaim sold 3,600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $109,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,979,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $212,878,989.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 10.3% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 587,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,079,000 after purchasing an additional 54,945 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 77.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 3,772 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the third quarter valued at about $211,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 1,072.4% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 344,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,430,000 after buying an additional 315,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashford Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the third quarter valued at about $9,707,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.33% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers general liability, excess liability, professional liability, commercial auto, group accident and health, property, surety, and workers' compensation insurance products.

