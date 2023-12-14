Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 458 Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.
Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter worth about $107,000. Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.6% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter worth about $210,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 9.9% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 53,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,193,000 after acquiring an additional 4,774 shares during the period. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter worth about $561,000. 81.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 2.3 %
LLY stock opened at $598.07 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $567.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.35, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $309.20 and a 12 month high of $629.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $588.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $529.46.
Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is 81.88%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have weighed in on LLY. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $470.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $535.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $673.00 to $722.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $570.82.
Insider Activity
In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 215,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.44, for a total value of $130,169,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,768,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,404,028,326.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total value of $382,637.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,688,738.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 215,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.44, for a total transaction of $130,169,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,768,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,404,028,326.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.
Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile
Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.
