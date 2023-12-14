Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC Has $798,000 Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,075 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. LCM Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Walmart by 1.3% during the second quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 9,456 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 7.8% during the second quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. LMG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 1.3% during the second quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 66,651 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,476,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 0.7% during the second quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,561 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,104,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, WJ Interests LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the second quarter valued at about $247,000. 33.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walmart Stock Performance

NYSE WMT opened at $154.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $414.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $159.29 and a 200-day moving average of $158.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.09 and a 1-year high of $169.94.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.53. The company had revenue of $160.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.65 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WMT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $173.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Walmart from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.44.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 885,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.13, for a total transaction of $138,201,592.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 233,094,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,393,021,646.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.50, for a total value of $159,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 168,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,913,232.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 885,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.13, for a total transaction of $138,201,592.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 233,094,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,393,021,646.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,990,310 shares of company stock valued at $466,515,037. Corporate insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

