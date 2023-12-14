Short Interest in InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM) Expands By 510.2%

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 29,900 shares, a growth of 510.2% from the November 15th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,770,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Armistice Capital LLC grew its position in InMed Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 97,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 7,163 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in InMed Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in InMed Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

InMed Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

INM opened at $0.35 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.81. InMed Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.29 and a 1-year high of $3.03.

InMed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

InMed Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:INM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter. InMed Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 57.65% and a negative net margin of 147.87%. The business had revenue of $0.90 million for the quarter.

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of prescription-based products. The company operates through two segments, the InMed and the BayMedica. The InMed segment researches and develops cannabinoid-based pharmaceuticals products. The BayMedica segment develops proprietary manufacturing technologies to produce and sell rare cannabinoids for the health and wellness industry.

Featured Stories

