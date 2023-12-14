Short Interest in Impala Platinum Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:IMPUY) Rises By 3,085.7%

Impala Platinum Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:IMPUY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 156,100 shares, an increase of 3,085.7% from the November 15th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 611,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Separately, Investec lowered shares of Impala Platinum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th.

IMPUY stock opened at $3.68 on Thursday. Impala Platinum has a 1 year low of $3.49 and a 1 year high of $14.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.28 and a 200 day moving average of $5.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 2.46.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.0577 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st.

Impala Platinum Holdings Limited engages in the mining, processing, concentrating, refining, and sale of platinum group metals (PGMs) and associated base metals. The company produces platinum, palladium, rhodium, nickel, and by-products, as well as ruthenium, iridium, and gold. It has operations on the PGM-bearing orebodies, including the Bushveld Complex located in South Africa; and the Great Dyke situated in Zimbabwe, as well as the Canadian Shield.

