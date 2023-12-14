Short Interest in Fuyao Glass Industry Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FYGGY) Rises By 24,200.0%

Fuyao Glass Industry Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FYGGY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,300 shares, a growth of 24,200.0% from the November 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Fuyao Glass Industry Group Stock Performance

FYGGY opened at $1.12 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.20. Fuyao Glass Industry Group has a 1 year low of $0.97 and a 1 year high of $1.56.

Get Fuyao Glass Industry Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Fuyao Glass Industry Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th.

About Fuyao Glass Industry Group

(Get Free Report)

Fuyao Glass Industry Group Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of safety glass solutions and automotive accessories for various transportation vehicles in China and internationally. It designs, manufactures, sells, and services automotive grade float glass, automotive glass, locomotive glass, luggage racks, and vehicle window trims, as well as offers relevant services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fuyao Glass Industry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuyao Glass Industry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.