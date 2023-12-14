Short Interest in Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group (OTCMKTS:EUBG) Decreases By 87.2%

Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group (OTCMKTS:EUBG – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 87.2% from the November 15th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group Stock Performance

EUBG stock opened at $0.40 on Thursday. Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group has a 1-year low of $0.14 and a 1-year high of $0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.41 and its 200-day moving average is $0.33.

About Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group

Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group, through its subsidiaries, provides digital marketing consultation services in the Hong Kong and People's Republic of China. It offers consulting, sourcing, and marketing services. The company was formerly known as REE International, Inc and changed its name to Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group in April 2020.

