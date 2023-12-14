Short Interest in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM) Grows By 501.0%

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 61,900 shares, a growth of 501.0% from the November 15th total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund

In other Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 19,184 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.06 per share, for a total transaction of $154,623.04. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,492,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,085,906.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 184,704 shares of company stock worth $1,484,636.

Get Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $89,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $89,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $95,000.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund Stock Performance

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund Dividend Announcement

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund stock opened at $8.98 on Thursday. Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.67 and a fifty-two week high of $9.36.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.0292 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%.

About Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund

(Get Free Report)

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.