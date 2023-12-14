Short Interest in Capitec Bank Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKHGY) Increases By 525.0%

Capitec Bank Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKHGY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, an increase of 525.0% from the November 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Capitec Bank Price Performance

Shares of CKHGY opened at $49.27 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.30 and a 200 day moving average of $45.85. Capitec Bank has a fifty-two week low of $34.09 and a fifty-two week high of $54.85.

Get Capitec Bank alerts:

Capitec Bank Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th were issued a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 19th.

About Capitec Bank

Capitec Bank Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in South Africa. The company operates through three segments: Retail Bank, Business Bank, and Insurance. It offers transactional banking services; fixed and tax-free savings, and call and notice deposits; term loans, credit facilities, mortgage loans, overdrafts, instalment sales and leases, credit and debit cards, and access facilities; rental finance; payment services; merchant services; and value-added services, as well as credit and life insurance products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Capitec Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capitec Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.