Short Interest in Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) Increases By 485.7%

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, an increase of 485.7% from the November 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup upgraded Boliden AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Boliden AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $382.50.

Shares of Boliden AB (publ) stock opened at $57.32 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.98 and its 200-day moving average is $56.25. Boliden AB has a 12-month low of $48.66 and a 12-month high of $92.60.

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter.

Boliden AB (publ) engages in the exploring, extracting, and processing of base metals and precious metals in Sweden, other Nordic region, Germany, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Business Area Mines and Business Area Smelters.

