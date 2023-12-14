Short Interest in Adtran Networks SE (OTCMKTS:ADVOF) Expands By 600.0%

Adtran Networks SE (OTCMKTS:ADVOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 600.0% from the November 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Adtran Networks Stock Performance

OTCMKTS ADVOF opened at $20.93 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.21 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.93 and a 200-day moving average of $21.04. Adtran Networks has a 1-year low of $20.93 and a 1-year high of $20.93.

Adtran Networks Company Profile

Adtran Networks SE engages in the development, manufacture, and sale optical and Ethernet-based networking solutions for telecommunications carriers and enterprises to deliver data, storage, voice, and video services worldwide. It offers open optical transport solutions, such as FSP 3000 open terminals, FSP 3000 open line systems, pluggables and subsystems, and optical access solutions; packet edge and aggregation products, including carrier Ethernet and programmable multilayer edge, metro aggregation, and edge computing products; disaggregated networking, such as packet optical terminals and ensemble activators.

