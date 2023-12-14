Short Interest in Adler Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:ADPPF) Rises By 54.3%

Adler Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:ADPPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 25,300 shares, an increase of 54.3% from the November 15th total of 16,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Adler Group Stock Performance

Shares of Adler Group stock opened at $0.50 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.66. Adler Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $0.54.

About Adler Group

Adler Group SA engages in the purchase, management, and development of multifamily residential real estate properties in Germany. It operates through Residential Property Management, Adler RE, Consus, and Privatization segments. The company is involved in the rental and management of residential properties, including modernization and maintenance of residential properties, management of tenancy agreements, and marketing of residential units, as well as It also engages in holding, operating, and selling commercial units; and the modernization, maintenance, real estate investment, development of middle income houses, and management of non-vacant units.

