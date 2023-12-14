Short Interest in 4Front Ventures Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFNTF) Increases By 549.5%

4Front Ventures Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFNTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 122,100 shares, an increase of 549.5% from the November 15th total of 18,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 735,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

4Front Ventures Stock Performance

Shares of 4Front Ventures stock opened at $0.11 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.17. 4Front Ventures has a 1 year low of $0.07 and a 1 year high of $0.40.

About 4Front Ventures

4Front Ventures Corp. owns and manages licensed cannabis facilities in state-licensed markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, THC Cannabis and CBD Wellness. THC Cannabis segment engages in the cultivation, production, manufacturing, and distribution of THC cannabis products to owned dispensaries and third party retailers; and provision of ancillary services.

