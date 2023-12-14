Short Interest in 4Front Ventures Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFNTF) Increases By 549.5%

4Front Ventures Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFNTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 122,100 shares, an increase of 549.5% from the November 15th total of 18,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 735,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
4Front Ventures Stock Performance
Shares of 4Front Ventures stock opened at $0.11 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.17. 4Front Ventures has a 1 year low of $0.07 and a 1 year high of $0.40.
About 4Front Ventures
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than 4Front Ventures
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- What is the dividend capture strategy? How to use it
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- How to choose a winning dividend investing strategy
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- How to pick the best dividend stocks
Receive News & Ratings for 4Front Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 4Front Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.